Voter guide: Adams 12 school board candidates answer 6 questions about the issues

In Adams 12 Five Star Schools, voters are selecting two school board members this year.

Three candidates are running in total. Two candidates, Ike Anyanwu-Ebo and Juan Evans, are running for the District 3 seat. Incumbent Amira Assad-Lucas is running for re-election to represent District 4.

Board members in Adams 12 are elected to specific geographical districts but are voted on by all voters in the district in at-large elections. All Adams 12 voters will get to select one candidate for each race in the Nov. 4 election.

Assad-Lucas was first elected to the board in 2021 and currently serves as vice president, representing District 4. She is completing her first term on the five-member board. District 3 Director Courtney Potter, who was also elected in 2021, is not seeking re-election.

According to Adams 12, the district serves around 35,000 students across 55 schools in Adams and Broomfield counties, including the communities of Broomfield, Federal Heights, Northglenn, Thornton, and Westminster.

The board recently placed a $39.42 million mill levy override on the November ballot and is implementing investments from the 2024 bond focused on career and technical education, preschool, safety, and security.

To help readers learn more about the candidates, the Colorado Trust for Local News asked them each the same set of questions. Read their answers below. Responses may have been edited for formatting, but otherwise each candidate’s answers are as submitted.

This voter guide was produced by the Colorado Trust for Local News in collaboration with Chalkbeat Colorado.