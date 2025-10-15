Voter guide: Jeffco school board candidates answer 6 questions about the issues

Voters in Jeffco Public Schools will elect three new school board members in the Nov. 4 election.

In Jeffco Public Schools, voters are selecting three school board members this year.

Seven candidates are running in total. Two candidates, Michael Yocum and Denine Echevarria, are running for a seat representing Jeffco’s District 1. Two candidates, Peter Gibbins and Samuel Myrant, are running for the District 2 seat. Three candidates, Tina Moeinian, Mary Parker, and Gloria Rascon, are running to represent District 5.

All Jeffco voters will have the opportunity to select one candidate for each race in the Nov. 4 election.

Gibbins and Moeinian have the endorsement of the Jefferson County Education Association, the teachers union. Parker, the current District 5 board member, is seeking reelection but declined to participate in the JCEA interview and endorsement process.

The three seats up for election are currently held by Danielle Varda (District 1), Paula Reed (District 2), and Mary Parker (District 5). With all three seats contested, the composition of the five-member board could shift depending on the outcome of the election.

To help readers learn more about the candidates, the Colorado Trust for Local News asked each of them the same set of questions.

Read their answers below. Responses may have been edited for formatting, but otherwise each candidate’s answers are as submitted.

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Colorado is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

This voter guide was produced by the Colorado Trust for Local News in collaboration with Chalkbeat Colorado.