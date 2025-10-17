Quiz: Which candidate in the 2025 Denver school board election shares your views?

Eleven candidates are running for four seats on the Denver school board. Which candidate most closely shares your views? Take our quizzes to find out.

Eleven candidates are running for four seats on the Denver school board.

Ahead of the Nov. 4 election, Chalkbeat asked all 11 candidates to fill out a questionnaire. You can read their responses to questions about how to prevent gun violence in schools, whether Denver Public Schools should take steps to protect immigrant students from actions by the Trump administration, and more in our voter guide.

We also used some of the candidates’ responses to create quizzes that match voters with candidates who most closely share their views. There are four quizzes, one for each open seat: At-Large, District 2, District 3, and District 4. Take the quizzes below.

At-Large, representing the entire city

Two candidates are running for the At-Large seat: Amy Klein Molk and Alex Magaña. All Denver voters can vote in this election.

A third candidate, Deborah Sims Fard, has withdrawn from the race but will still appear on the ballot. Votes for Sims Fard won’t be counted.

District 2, representing southwest Denver

Two candidates are running in District 2: Mariana del Hierro and Xóchitl Gaytán. Only Denver voters who live in District 2 can vote in this election.

District 3, representing central-east Denver

Three candidates are running in District 3: Caron Blanke, Scott Esserman, and Donald “DJ” Torres. Only Denver voters who live in District 3 can vote in this election.

District 4, representing northeast Denver

Four candidates are running in District 4: Jeremy Harris, Monica Hunter, Timiya Jackson, and Michelle Quattlebaum. Only Denver voters who live in District 4 can vote in this election.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.