Early ChildhoodPolitics & PolicyEarly Childhood Education

Colorado parents can soon recover child care waitlist and application fees

By 
Ann Schimke
 | December 18, 2025, 11:33pm UTC
A group of young students dance on a rug in a classroom with a teacher standing nearby in the background.
Starting in 2026, Colorado parents can recover a portion of child care waitlist or application fees if their children aren't offered a seat within six months. (Ann Schimke / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Colorado parents will soon be able to get partial refunds on certain upfront fees they’ve paid to child care centers if their children don’t land a seat there within six months.

A new Colorado law that takes effect on Jan 1. aims to ease the cost burden on families who pay waitlist, application, or deposit fees to child care programs that their children don’t end up attending. It requires child care providers to provide the refunds if a child has not been offered a spot within six months and the parent requests the refund in writing, such as by email.

Democratic lawmakers pushed for the proposal during the 2025 legislative session, citing instances where families sometimes pay fees of $100 or more to a dozen or more child care centers as they search for a slot.

The law applies to fees paid on or after Jan. 1, 2026, so families won’t be able to obtain refunds until they hit the end of the six-month window in July 2026 or after. Families who are offered a spot at a child care center but decline it aren’t eligible to recoup any of the fees they paid.

Under the law, providers are allowed to keep a “reasonable” portion of the waitlist, application, or deposit fee to cover administrative costs. That amount is $25, according to a Colorado Department of Early Childhood document released Thursday.

Besides the refund provision, the new law requires child care programs to disclose their tuition and fees when a prospective family requests pricing information, joins the waitlist, enrolls in the program, or when the provider changes the fee schedule. It doesn’t require that tuition and fees be posted publicly.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Denver’s school enrollment dropped by 1,200 students this year as immigrant students left the city

The trend of declining enrollment could lead to more school closures, even as the school board has enacted a four-year moratorium with a major caveat.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 3:51am UTC
Memphis could close 15 schools in three years to help address aging buildings, low enrollment

The facilities proposal includes a plan to close three to five schools per year. Five schools have already been recommended for closure in 2026.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | December 18
Colorado parents, you’ll soon be able to recover child care waitlist fees if a seat isn’t offered

Parents will have to request fee refunds in writing.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | December 18
How did your Tennessee school do the 2025 state report card?

The number of Tennessee schools receiving a C or higher on the state’s report card increased slightly this fall, with about 20% of eligible schools scoring the highest A grade.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | December 18
New data raises questions about the reach of New Jersey’s school choice program

New Jersey’s choice program was designed to expand access to public schools, but new data suggests access remains limited.

By 
Jessie Gómez
 | December 18
NYC will open a school of hip-hop in September 2026 in the Bronx

The Bronx School of Hip-Hop is set to open in 2026 in the art form’s birthplace.

By 
Jessica Shuran Yu
 | December 18