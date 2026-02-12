Pastor Clyde Posley, Jr., with fellow clergy members behind him, speaks against the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance's recommendation that will dilute the power of the elected school board ahead of the group's final vote in December. Multiple members of the Black community have expressed concern with the recommendations, many of which are adopted in House Bill 1423.

A coalition of Black community groups is accusing education reform organizations of misrepresenting opinions in the African American community in a bid to pass legislation that would significantly reduce the power of an elected Indianapolis Public Schools board.

“African Americans are not a monolith, but claims made by organizations and institutions with little or no authentic connection to the Black community do not reflect the public record and are deeply concerning,” said the statement released Wednesday by the African American Coalition of Indianapolis.

The statement reflects months of tension between lawmakers, reform groups, and residents over the future of Indianapolis Public Schools and comes as lawmakers are debating a governance overhaul. House Bill 1423, based on recommendations from the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, would create a new corporation to oversee key aspects of district operations as well as the many charters within district borders. The elected school board would be left with much less authority.

A lead employee at the Mind Trust, a nonprofit that supports the bill and helped start many Indianapolis charter schools, told lawmakers last week that white parents opposed the controversial House Bill 1423 while parents of color supported it.

“You all heard from a number of parents who look like me and live in my neighborhood today — one even claimed to be from among the wealthiest — and they have opposed this bill,” said Kim Preston, the Mind Trust’s senior vice president of policy, who is white. “By comparison, I’ll point out that parents of color have shown up today and throughout the ILEA process to support this effort. Their voices matter and their students deserve our support.”

But the African American Coalition said it has expressed “serious concerns” about the bill, including removing the elected board from a district that primarily serves Black and brown students.

The bill would create the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, which would take control over transportation and school buildings in IPS and assume the power to collect and levy property taxes. It comes at a time when IPS is led by its first Black female superintendent and overseen by its first school board consisting entirely of women of color.

Any major changes to IPS would affect a student body that is roughly 38% Black and 37% Latino, according to state enrollment records.

The coalition statement speaks to broader racial dynamics that have long been at play in the push to expand charter schools in Indianapolis.

Charter advocates like the Mind Trust have consistently highlighted that Black and Latino charter school students score higher on the state’s standardized ILEARN exam than their peers in IPS. Parents of color affiliated with Stand for Children Indiana, meanwhile, have pushed for IPS to expand charter schools that produce better outcomes for Black and Latino students.

Both organizations are led by white men.

The Mind Trust declined to comment.

Stand for Children said in a statement that it agrees with the coalition’s call for listening to families and that many families support the types of changes called for in House Bill 1423.

“We’re blessed to be affiliated with remarkable parent leaders who have spent literally thousands of hours digging deep on education policy and talking directly with their neighbors and elected leaders for many, many years,” Stand for Children said. And those parent leaders consistently say “they want transportation for all, greater accountability for every school type, and a focus on growing schools that are actually closing the achievement gap.”

AACI spokesperson Marshawn Wolley told Chalkbeat that the way race has been used in the broader fight is a “manipulation” of Black people and “reeks of paternalism.”

“What’s really frustrating about the comment from the Mind Trust is it’s like they only want to listen to certain Black people,” Wolley said.

Wolley questioned the success of some charter schools, noting that high suspension rates may drive out some students and bolster claims of higher academic performance. And across all school types, proficiency rates in Indianapolis are still largely well below statewide averages.

“My concern is that we’re making radical changes for systems that in the aggregate only have marginally better outcomes, if that,” Wolley said. “And it’s completely disruptive.”

The Greater Indianapolis NAACP — which is part of the coalition — has also opposed creating an appointed entity over IPS.

“Elected school boards answer to the public,” Chrystal Ratcliffe, the branch’s president, said in a statement in December. “Appointed boards reduce transparency, weaken community participation, and erode trust in decisions that affect every neighborhood in Indianapolis, particularly historically marginalized communities.”

The Concerned Clergy of Indianapolis, a group of pastors created during the Civil Rights Movement, has also joined the IPS Parent Coalition and the Central Indiana Democratic Socialists of America in opposing plans to dilute the power of the elected school board.

Amelia Pak-Harvey covers Indianapolis and Lawrence Township schools for Chalkbeat Indiana. Contact Amelia at apak-harvey@chalkbeat.org.