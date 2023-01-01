Every day, Chalkbeat sends email newsletters to thousands of education insiders.

We place sponsor banners throughout the newsletter, which means your 300x250 banner will show up in Chalkbeat readers’ inboxes, alongside editorial content.

A sponsor banner in our top position on Chalkbeat’s New York newsletter

Each newsletter supports up to four ads, the higher up in the newsletter it appears, the larger the investment we ask to support Chalkbeat. All newsletters are opt-in by readers and have strong open rates.

FILE TYPES ACCEPTED

We accept static jpgs or pngs, plus your destination url. Max file size 1MB (smaller file sizes load faster and are recommended).

METRICS & REPORTING

You’ll receive automated reporting each week that shows impressions and clicks. Our average click-through rate is .2% while some campaigns perform as high as 2 to 3% CTR.

Interested in receiving our newsletters? Sign up here.

Newsletter subscribers and frequency

Total subscribers: 66,000

REGIONAL NEWSLETTERS

Pro Tip: Most people read our newsletters on their phones, in the morning. If your goal is for a reader to click through to your website, keep your text short, sweet, and inviting — give them a reason to click. Save the longer story for your landing page (your website). Another hint? Remember that readers can now use dark mode on their browser. Test your creative on light and dark backgrounds.

Chicago: 5,000 (M-F)

Colorado: 10,000 (M-F)

Detroit: 4,000 (M-F)

Colorado En Español: 1,000 (bi-weekly)

Indiana: 5,000 (M-F)

National: 32,000 (weekly, Wednesday)

New York: 18,000 (M-F)

Newark: 3,600 (2 times per week, Wednesday and Friday)

Philadelphia: 5,900 (2 times per week, Wednesday and Friday)

Tennessee: 5,600 (M-F)

TOPICAL

How I Teach (teacher audience): 9,600 (Third Thursday of each month)

Starting Line (early childhood education): 5,200 (first Tuesday of each month)

Beyond High School (college and career-readiness after high school in Colorado): 1,600

Last updated: June 2023