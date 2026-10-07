Attendees gather inside Eris Brewery and Cider House in Chicago for Claudia Peralta's campaign fundraiser. Chalkbeat Chicago wants the mailers, texts, and other campaign material you've been receiving this election season.

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Mailers, text messages, and campaign ads — oh my.

That type of media has probably been showing up in your mailboxes, phones, or social media feeds in the weeks ahead of Election Day for all 21 seats on Chicago’s school board.

This will be the first time Chicagoans will get to vote for every seat. As a result, lots of special interests are together spending millions of dollars on media to persuade voters to choose a specific candidate or avoid another. Chalkbeat Chicago wants to see what they are sending Chicago residents for a potential future story, and we need your help.

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Chicago is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on local public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Send us photos, screenshots, or videos of what you have, whether that’s text messages about a candidate, a glossy mailer, or an advertisement you see on television or online.

You can email your submissions to us at chicago.tips@chalkbeat.org with the subject line “campaign mailers.” We won’t publish your name anywhere without your explicit permission.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.