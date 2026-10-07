Chicago Public SchoolsChicago School Board Elections 2026

Getting lots of mailers and texts about the 2026 Chicago school board election? Send them to us.

By 
Reema Amin
 | October 7, 2026, 9:24pm UTC
A blue sign rests on a table in front of a crowd of people.
Attendees gather inside Eris Brewery and Cider House in Chicago for Claudia Peralta's campaign fundraiser. Chalkbeat Chicago wants the mailers, texts, and other campaign material you've been receiving this election season. (Makiya Seminera / Chalkbeat)

Did you know search engines like Google are changing the way you see news? Keep Chalkbeat’s valuable education coverage at the top of your feeds by clicking here and checking the box next to our name.

Mailers, text messages, and campaign ads — oh my.

That type of media has probably been showing up in your mailboxes, phones, or social media feeds in the weeks ahead of Election Day for all 21 seats on Chicago’s school board.

This will be the first time Chicagoans will get to vote for every seat. As a result, lots of special interests are together spending millions of dollars on media to persuade voters to choose a specific candidate or avoid another. Chalkbeat Chicago wants to see what they are sending Chicago residents for a potential future story, and we need your help.

Send us photos, screenshots, or videos of what you have, whether that’s text messages about a candidate, a glossy mailer, or an advertisement you see on television or online.

You can email your submissions to us at chicago.tips@chalkbeat.org with the subject line “campaign mailers.” We won’t publish your name anywhere without your explicit permission.

Reema Amin is a reporter covering Chicago Public Schools. Contact Reema at ramin@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
CU Denver officials hope a new hub will provide students and faculty a safe space to learn about AI

The University of Colorado System agreed to a contract with OpenAI’s ChatGPT Edu this year. Now, the University of Colorado Denver has opened an AI Hub that aims to help students and faculty understand its responsible use on campus.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | October 7
Voter guide 2026: Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B would boost salaries, fix buildings

What Jefferson County voters need to know about two tax increases to benefit Jeffco Public Schools on the Nov. 3 ballot.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | October 7
Chicagoans are receiving school board election mailers, text messages, and ads. We want to see them.

Chalkbeat Chicago wants to see the campaign material that Chicagoans have received during the 2026 school board election season.

By 
Reema Amin
 | October 7
Voter guide 2026: Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A would give all employees a $1,750 raise

What Denver voters need to know about a $44 million tax increase on the Nov. 3 ballot to benefit Denver’s public schools.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | October 7
Chicago Public Schools watchdog reopens investigation into school board president candidate Hilario Dominguez

The district’s Office of the Inspector General closed an inquiry into an almost decade-old allegation that the Chicago Teachers Union-backed candidate made inappropriate comments to a former CPS student.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
and
Francia Garcia Hernandez, Block Club Chicago
 | October 7
How to vet NYC public schools like a reporter: Red flags, key data points, and helpful tips

Navigating NYC’s vast public school system can be overwhelming. Education journalists share key data points and red flags you need to know to find the right fit for your child.

By 
Amy Zimmer
,
Alex Zimmerman
and 2 more | October 7