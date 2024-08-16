Denver's West High School is one of the schools that would get theater and stage upgrades if Denver voters pass a $975 million bond measure in November.

Denver voters will decide in November whether to approve a record-setting $975 million bond measure to benefit Denver Public Schools. The Denver school board voted unanimously Thursday to put the bond question on the November ballot.

The bond measure — the largest DPS has ever asked voters to approve — would not require a tax increase for Denver property owners because of how the district has structured previous debt to come off its books, district officials said. Denver voters previously approved bonds in 2020, 2016, 2012, and 2008.

The $975 million would be spent as follows:

$240 million to install air conditioning at the 29 Denver schools that don’t have it. Some of those would receive “climate conscious” electric heating and cooling systems. The district would also review all school buildings with partial air conditioning, meaning they might have air conditioning in the offices but not the classrooms or vice versa.

at the 29 Denver schools that don’t have it. Some of those would receive “climate conscious” electric heating and cooling systems. The district would also review all school buildings with partial air conditioning, meaning they might have air conditioning in the offices but not the classrooms or vice versa. $28 million for safety upgrades. This would include purchasing weapons detection and crisis communications systems, and adding secure vestibules to 17 schools. A secure vestibule is a controlled entryway with a desk and a transaction window that allows school staff to screen visitors before letting them into the main part of the school.

$43 million for middle and high school stage upgrades , theater seating, and more. It would include $18 million to build a new auditorium on the Paul Sandoval Campus that includes Northfield High School and DSST: Conservatory Green.

, theater seating, and more. It would include $18 million to build a new auditorium on the Paul Sandoval Campus that includes Northfield High School and DSST: Conservatory Green. $33 million for athletic facilities upgrades , including installing artificial turf, updating high school weight rooms, replacing scoreboards, and adding lighting to athletic fields.

, including installing artificial turf, updating high school weight rooms, replacing scoreboards, and adding lighting to athletic fields. $51 million for career and technical education and STEAM spaces . STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Of this amount, $3 million would pay for “equipment for elementary and middle school experiences across all regions of the district,” according to a district presentation. The rest of the money would build classrooms and laboratories on three secondary campuses — in the far northeast, southwest, and southeast — for career and technical education programs such as aerospace engineering, broadcasting, and plant science.

. STEAM stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Of this amount, $3 million would pay for “equipment for elementary and middle school experiences across all regions of the district,” according to a district presentation. The rest of the money would build classrooms and laboratories on three secondary campuses — in the far northeast, southwest, and southeast — for career and technical education programs such as aerospace engineering, broadcasting, and plant science. $124 million for new school construction and new school buses. This would include building a new elementary school in the far northeast Gateway neighborhood and expanding another new campus near the airport to add middle school grades. It would also include nearly $3 million “to support school program movement, consolidation, closure, and other capacity needs from 2025 - 2028,” the presentation says.

This would include building a new elementary school in the far northeast Gateway neighborhood and expanding another new campus near the airport to add middle school grades. It would also include nearly $3 million “to support school program movement, consolidation, closure, and other capacity needs from 2025 - 2028,” the presentation says. $100 million for upgrades to existing school buildings. This would include building a new school-based health clinic on the Paul Sandoval Campus and upgrading existing clinics. It would also include upgrading restrooms, cafeterias, and outdoor classrooms.

This would include building a new school-based health clinic on the Paul Sandoval Campus and upgrading existing clinics. It would also include upgrading restrooms, cafeterias, and outdoor classrooms. $55 million for technology . This would include $35.5 million for student Chromebooks, hotspots that allow students to access the internet at home, and more.

. This would include $35.5 million for student Chromebooks, hotspots that allow students to access the internet at home, and more. $301 million for critical maintenance at 154 buildings, including mechanical, electrical, and plumbing upgrades, as well as general renovations.

Several civic organizations, including some that have at times been critical of DPS or its board, have endorsed the bond measure.

Educate Denver, a coalition of local civic leaders, announced its endorsement Thursday. Denver Families for Public Schools, a nonprofit organization whose board is made up of local charter school leaders, announced its endorsement of the bond last week.

Denver Families for Public Schools and Keating Research released a poll last month showing that of 500 likely Denver voters surveyed, 67% said they would vote yes on a DPS bond in November, even though only 20% expressed a favorable view of the school board.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org .