Colorado voters will be asked on Proposition MM to fund free school meals for students and to counteract cuts to federal food benefits.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

A question before Colorado voters this November will now have two parts: Should the state raise taxes on higher-income earners to pay for free school meals? And should the state use any excess revenue to shore up federal food benefits that will face cuts next year?

Colorado lawmakers voted Sunday in a special session to expand Proposition MM, which will appear on the November ballot. Senate Bill 3 now also adds a provision to MM that any excess funding would be spent on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The ballot measure will still ask voters to approve about $95 million in new taxes for the state’s Healthy School Meals for All program by increasing income taxes on households earning $300,000 or more annually.

Lawmakers gave the legislation final approval in the House with a party-line 44-17 vote. The bill is headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for his signature.

Lawmakers have been meeting since Thursday in the special session called by Polis to address a state funding shortfall caused by the 2026 federal budget’s change to tax code law. Colorado’s tax code mirrors the federal code, and federal changes mean less corporate tax revenue for the state.

Lawmakers are considering tax code changes during the special session and have also approved spending on certain health care programs, such as Planned Parenthood.

The 2026 budget bill approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump makes numerous changes to SNAP, including new work requirements for recipients and higher administrative costs for states.

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Colorado is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Colorado Democratic lawmakers filed Senate Bill 3 to prevent more than 300,000 low-income Colorado families, including many children, adults with disabilities, and elderly people, from having their food benefits reduced. The state would use extra revenue from Proposition MM to ensure SNAP recipients get the same level of benefits as before.

“Families struggling with food insecurity should never have to worry about when their next meal will be, which is why Colorado Democrats helped create the Healthy School Meals for All program and have continuously invested in programs like SNAP and EBT,” said state Rep. Katie Stewart, a Democratic bill sponsor.

Other bill sponsors include Democratic state Sens. Katie Wallace and Dafna Michaelson-Jeent and Democratic state Rep. Lorena García.

The bill first fully covers the Healthy School Meals for All program, which has been more popular and cost more than expected. Then the state can use extra funding to counteract SNAP program cuts.

The bill is supported by food advocacy and county government groups. School officials and advocacy groups did not oppose the legislation. However, behind the scenes, some school leaders worried broadening the ballot measure to include SNAP funding might cause some voters to vote no.

That’s especially a concern because the future of the Healthy School Meals for All program depends on Proposition MM and its companion, Proposition LL, passing.

The program has been extremely popular since schools started to serve free meals in 2023, but due to costs, Colorado lawmakers decided to only fund the program through December of this school year. The state would scale back the program in January if the initiatives don’t pass.

Schools that currently participate in the federal Community Eligibility Provision program, which provides funding for free meals at the country’s lowest-income schools, would still qualify for meals free of charge. Schools where at least 25% of the student population qualifies for free or reduced-price lunch because they’re eligible for SNAP or Medicaid would also continue to receive state funding.

Students at schools that don’t meet either criterion would have to fill out a federal form to receive free or reduced-priced meals.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org,