In a new poll, more than three-quarters of Republicans and about two-thirds of Democrats said colleges and universities are on the wrong track.

A new Pew Research Center poll released on Wednesday finds that Americans continue to have negative views of higher education.

More than three-quarters of Republicans and about two-thirds of Democrats say colleges and universities are on the wrong track. What’s especially troubling for higher education is that these views have gone up among both parties by at least 10 percentage points since 2020. The gap between Democrats and Republicans with this opinion has also narrowed.

While these concerns aren’t new, they come at a particularly turbulent time for colleges and universities, which have been working to communicate the value of a degree and to rebuild public trust. Institutions are also contending with a Trump administration that seeks to exert greater control over higher education.

“Amid rising costs and ongoing debates about the role of colleges and universities in the U.S., Americans have grown more negative about the state of higher education,” said Kim Parker, Pew’s director of social and demographic trends research, in a news release from the nonpartisan research center. “Seven-in-ten now say it’s headed in the wrong direction, and the public gives colleges and universities low marks in several key areas.”

About half of respondents rated higher education institutions as doing only a fair or poor job preparing students for well-paying jobs, offering sufficient financial aid, and developing critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Seventy-nine percent of respondents said colleges and universities aren’t keeping tuition affordable.

The poll highlighted one bright spot: About 1 in 4 respondents said institutions are doing an excellent or very good job at advancing research and innovation. This is important given cuts by the Trump administration to research grants and funding.

The poll gives college and university leaders plenty to consider as they respond to Trump and the negative ratings.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.