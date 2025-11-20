Denver Public Schools

Dr. Dre will provide the next episode of entrepreneurship and design classes at 2 Denver schools

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 20, 2025, 11:48pm UTC
A photograph of Jimmy Iovine, left, and Rapper Dr. Dre, standing next to each other against a black backdrop.
Music mogul Jimmy Iovine, left, and rapper Andre "Dr. Dre" Young were all smiles during a 2013 announcement that they were giving $70 million to create the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy at the University of Southern California. Similar programming is now coming to Denver Public Schools. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

An education program founded by rapper Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and record executive Jimmy Iovine and focused on entrepreneurship, technology, and design is coming to two Denver schools next fall, the school district announced Thursday.

“You know how Dre said ‘let me welcome everybody…’?” Denver Public Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said in a statement. “Well, this partnership welcomes our students into a whole new world of creativity, entrepreneurship, and future-ready learning.”

Manual High School and Denver School of the Arts will each host an Iovine and Young Center for Innovation. Students at the two schools will be able to take classes that blend “design, technology, business, and the arts,” the district said.

The programming will start with ninth graders in the fall of 2026, the district said. Denver School of the Arts will also pilot classes with middle school students. Melissa Boyd, an executive director of secondary schools with DPS, said the courses have names like Rapid Prototyping and Disruptive Innovation and are like nothing she’s ever seen.

“We look forward to working with Denver Public Schools to unlock the superpowers of these students,” said Iovine in a statement. “Together, we’ll empower young people — especially those from underrepresented communities — to think differently, dream bigger, and lead the next wave of innovation.”

Iovine and Young also cofounded the company that made Beats headphones.

Manual High is a district-run school open to all students. About 95% of students at Manual High are students of color. Denver School of the Arts is also district-run but admission is based on an audition. About 38% of students at Denver School of the Arts are students of color.

The Iovine and Young programming started at the University of Southern California in 2013. It has since expanded to high schools, including a standalone school in Los Angeles and a program at Frederick Douglass High School in Atlanta.

Denver’s programming will be paid for through philanthropy, the district said, with the Denver Public Schools Foundation taking the lead on fundraising.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Colorado faculty assemblies push for a collective defense against Trump administration

A growing number of Colorado university faculty assemblies have asked their campus leaders to consider banding together to defend against the Trump administration.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | Today, 2:19am UTC
Philadelphia principals are working without a contract — but they’ve agreed not to strike

Under their prior contract agreement, members of the CASA union agreed not to strike or stop work. The union president demanded an end to ‘wage compression.’

By 
Carly Sitrin
 | Today, 1:08am UTC
Program backed by Dr. Dre focused on entrepreneurship and design coming to Denver schools

Students at Manual High School and Denver School of the Arts will be able to take classes through the Iovine and Young Center for Innovation starting next fall.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 20
What do Illinois teachers, families, and educators want in the state’s education budget? Transportation funding and $350 million more for K-12 schools.

Illinois education officials summarized public input gathered at budget hearings in September and October. Transportation and increasing the state’s evidence-based funding formula by at least $350 million were the most frequent budget requests made by the public.

By 
Becky Vevea
and
Samantha Smylie
 | November 20
Federal judge upholds Tennessee school district book bans — for now

The ruling indicates that the first challenge to Tennessee’s expanded school books law faces an uphill battle.

By 
Melissa Brown
 | November 20
LEARN charter schools in North Chicago are appealing to the state after closure vote from local board

The LEARN charter school network is appealing to the state a decision by North Chicago District 187 to close two schools it operates in the suburban community in 2027. That district is in the process of transitioning out of state oversight.

By 
Becky Vevea
 | November 20