Denver Public SchoolsCharter schools

Denver school board approves expanding Monarch Montessori dual language charter school

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | January 23, 2026, 4:05pm UTC
A photograph of a large school building.
Monarch Montessori, a dual language charter elementary school in far northeast Denver, will be allowed to add sixth, seventh, and eighth grades. (Melanie Asmar / Chalkbeat)

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

The Denver school board approved an expansion of a charter school Thursday after Superintendent Alex Marrero changed his mind about opposing it.

The board vote was unanimous. Board members didn’t discuss the approval before voting.

Marrero had initially recommended that the board reject Monarch Montessori’s request to add sixth, seventh, and eighth grades to its elementary school in far northeast Denver. He said the school’s plans to build and pay for a new middle school weren’t sound enough.

But Marrero reversed course and recommended Thursday that the board approve the expansion as long as Monarch meets certain deadlines.

For instance, the school must have its construction documents finalized and its financing secured by November, according to a resolution the board approved Thursday. Monarch must also show that its student test scores are improving. The expansion will be delayed by a year if any one of those things doesn’t happen, the resolution says.

Charter schools face increasingly inhospitable conditions in Denver. Enrollment in Denver Public Schools is declining, and many schools of all types are shrinking. The political climate isn’t as friendly to charter schools as it once was. A majority of the school board members were backed by the Denver teachers union, which has been critical of charter schools. And Marrero has supported closing charter schools with low test scores.

Monarch earned a middle-tier state rating this year, signified by the color yellow. The school offers a dual language Montessori education unlike anything else in far northeast Denver.

School leaders said parents have been asking Monarch to expand to give its 280 elementary students the same opportunity to continue with Montessori that students have on the opposite side of Denver, where there is a Montessori middle and high school.

Far northeast Denver is the one area of the city where the student population is expected to grow as developers build houses on some of the last vacant land in Denver. The district’s enrollment analysis says it will need more middle school seats there by 2029. Monarch’s proposal would add sixth grade in 2027, seventh grade in 2028, and eighth grade in 2029.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Appeal dismissed in wrongful death lawsuit related to fatal shooting outside of Denver’s East High

The family of Luis Garcia, a 16-year-old student who was shot and killed outside East, agreed to drop its appeal of a wrongful death lawsuit against Denver Public Schools, court documents show.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | Today, 12:20am UTC
Philadelphia will have a snow day Monday, remote learning to follow if necessary

If weather requires schools to stay closed after Monday, students will learn remotely.

By 
Rebecca Redelmeier
 | January 23
Denver school board approves expanding Monarch Montessori dual language charter school

Superintendent Alex Marrero had originally recommended that the board vote no.

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | January 23
No traditional snow day for NYC: Mamdani says Monday classes will be in-person or remote

In his snow-day update, Mayor Mamdani confirmed that Monday will either be in-person or remote learning. He’ll make the decision by noon on Sunday.

By 
Amy Zimmer
and
Alex Zimmerman
 | January 23
Education bill tracker: What bills are moving through the Indiana Statehouse?

Indiana legislators are advancing bills banning food additives and phones from schools.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | December 8, 2025
Business group floats Colorado ballot measure to create a dedicated fund for workforce training

The Colorado Succeeds proposal would fully separate Pinnacol Assurance from the state, with $150 million going into a trust to help residents gain job skills.

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | January 23