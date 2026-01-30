Hundreds of Denver students walked out of class in February 2025 to protest the Trump administration’s deportation efforts. Nearly a year later, some metro area schools will be closed Friday due to high staff absences on a day of planned nationwide protests.

Two Denver metro area school districts that serve large immigrant populations are canceling school Friday after a high number of teachers called out of work on a day of planned nationwide protests against the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement actions.

Aurora Public Schools will be closed Friday due to staff absences, the 38,000-student school district announced Thursday night. The diverse suburb was the target of intense immigration raids last year after President Donald Trump claimed the city was a “war zone” overrun by Venezuelan gangs.

A planned staff-only work day scheduled for Feb. 6 will now be a regular school day for students in exchange, the district said in a press release.

Students in the 5,000-student Adams 14 school district in Commerce City won’t have school tomorrow for the same reason, according to a letter from Superintendent Karla Loría that was posted to several Adams 14 schools’ social media pages Thursday night.

“This decision has been made to ensure the safety, supervision, and quality of instruction for our students,” Loría wrote. “We understand that schedule changes can be inconvenient, and we sincerely apologize for any disruption this may cause to your plans.”

In a statement, the district said it respects “the many ways individuals choose to engage in civic action and make their voices heard. Civic engagement is a cornerstone of our democracy, and our staff and families represent a wide range of perspectives and beliefs.”

Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest school district with 90,000 students, did not cancel school district-wide but announced a two-hour delayed start Friday at a half-dozen campuses: George Washington High School, North High School, South High School, East High School, Joe Shoemaker Elementary, and McMeen Elementary.

The district did cancel all preschool classes and classes at center-based programs for students with disabilities.

Jeffco Public Schools had not announced closures late Thursday, though schools in the 74,000-student district were expecting staff shortages.

Activists are organizing a “National Shutdown” on Friday in response to a federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, where agents have made thousands of arrests and shot and killed at least two people. “No Work. No School. No Shopping. Stop Funding ICE,” the event website says.

An email from Denver Public Schools to families Thursday said schools would be open and students would be served free breakfast and lunch as usual. In schools where lots of teachers are absent, the district will use substitute teachers and central office staff “to provide a safe educational environment for our students,” the email said.

In a video message to staff Thursday, Superintendent Alex Marrero said “what’s happening across the nation is deplorable.”

“I want to acknowledge that many of you want to show your advocacy tomorrow, and I commend you for that,” Marrero said in the video, which was filmed inside a classroom.

“However, I want to make sure that everyone understands that as long as students are in here, because of the actions we’ve taken, this remains the safest place for our scholars,” he said. “So please take that into consideration as you make your decision.”

DPS sued the Trump administration last year in an effort to keep immigration enforcement actions away from schools in Denver and nationwide. The district dropped the lawsuit after a federal judge found that there was little practical difference between a previous policy that treated schools as protected places and changes put in place by the Trump administration.

Denver Classroom Teachers Association President Rob Gould said in an email to union members Thursday that teachers “should make the choice that they feel is best” with regard to the Friday protest.

“Many members feel strongly that being in schools with our students is where they believe they can make the biggest impact, while others feel just as strongly that taking the day to participate in collective action is the best way to stand up for our students, families and communities,” Gould wrote.

Gould listed a series of actions teachers could take instead of calling out of work, including wearing blue in solidarity with teachers in Minnesota, organizing a school walk-in, or contacting Congress to advocate for barring immigration enforcement in and around schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.