Colorado bill would tee up merger of over 100 higher education and workforce programs

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | March 5, 2026, 1:59am UTC
A woman's hands rest on a piece of paper.
Colorado lawmakers filed a bill this week to set up a merger of higher education and workforce development programs into a new state agency. (Eli Imadali for Chalkbeat)

A bill introduced Wednesday by a group of Colorado lawmakers would begin the process to unite the state’s higher education department with numerous workforce development and labor programs.

House Bill 1317 has bipartisan support and represents a prominent higher education proposal by lawmakers this session. It’s essentially the legislative vehicle for a major initiative Democratic Gov. Jared Polis introduced last year, and would jumpstart a process that’s expected to end with the next governor in 2027.

In December, Polis announced a plan to form a new Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development after a report he commissioned recommended the merger.

Lawmakers want the new agency to help Coloradans get the education and training needed for good-paying jobs. A news release said the bill would bring together over 100 programs and initiatives focused on higher education, workforce training, and employment.

“For too long, Colorado has had a siloed approach to connecting workers and students with good-paying, in-demand jobs,” said Colorado House Speaker Julie McCluskie, a Dillon Democrat who is a sponsor of the bill, in the news release.

The bill would form a 26-member advisory committee appointed by Polis, McCluskie, and Senate President James Coleman, a Democrat. The bill would require appointees to represent different state geographic regions from various sectors that include leaders in business, higher education, workforce development, and education advocacy.

The committee would begin meeting before July and produce a transition plan in November focused on how to unite the state’s labor, workforce, and higher education programs.

The idea is similar to work undertaken by governors in other states to improve the connections between education and the workforce. For example, Missouri merged its higher education and workforce development offices in 2018 into a Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

And President Donald Trump has moved education department functions involving career and technical education and K-12 into the labor department in an attempt to focus more on preparing students for jobs.

The bill has support from various state workforce and higher education leaders and is sponsored by state Rep. Rick Taggart, a Grand Junction Republican, Sen. Jeff Brides, a Greenwood Village Democrat, and Sen. Lisa Frizell, a Castle Rock Republican.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

