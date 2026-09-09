Colorado is working to approve Workforce Pell programs at the Community College of Aurora and other Colorado colleges.

Sign up for our free monthly newsletter Beyond High School to get the latest news about college and career paths for Colorado’s high school grads.

Natalia Antezana fully expected Commerce City residents to embrace the opportunity for short-term, tuition-free workforce education and training at the Community College of Aurora.

The city launched the temporary Commerce City Promise program last year using part of a $7.5 million federal pandemic relief grant. Antezana, an Elevate Commerce senior economic vitality specialist, said Commerce City participants shared their enthusiasm about the opportunity with her just as she expected.

So far, about 120 students have signed up to learn in healthcare, manufacturing, and information technology. The six total programs offer courses that can take from four weeks to many months to complete.

For some, Antezana said the excitement stems from having an opportunity to study and learn new skills that could lead to a better-paying job.

Commerce City Promise, which will end this year, offers insight into the potential demand and work required to connect students and certificates to Workforce Pell, a new federal program that will allow eligible students to use Pell grants, which don’t need to be repaid, for certain short-term training programs. Colorado officials will soon help determine which programs qualify.

Your monthly digest of essential higher education news across Colorado Whether you're working with college-bound students or figuring out your own child's next steps, we're here to help. Stay on top of FAFSA news, policy changes, and more with Chalkbeat Colorado's free monthly newsletter, Beyond High School. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Commerce City Promise started in May 2025, after the city asked residents in 2023 how it should use federal pandemic relief funding. The priorities included mortgage and rental assistance and food access. Officials wanted to try something new with about $500,000 of the budget to help educate residents and boost the city’s economic growth.

The city partnered with several organizations to get Commerce City Promise started. The teamwork “put all of the puzzle pieces together,” said Jim DeLung, CCA’s associate vice president of workforce and Commerce City.

Rocky Mountain Partnership Cradle to Career, a nonprofit focused on economic and social mobility in the region, helped analyze labor market data. Chamber of commerce officials connected the city and school with business partners. Adams County School District 14 provided Commerce City facilities for classes. The Community College of Aurora offered the courses, and nonprofit Centro de los Trabajadores helped reach out to families.

One of DeLung’s biggest takeaways has been the collaboration and partnership required to stand up this type of workforce program.

He believes that work will serve as a basis for what’s now being asked for with Workforce Pell.

The federal Workforce Pell program took effect in July, with estimates projecting about 187,000 students nationwide will receive funding each year. The awards are expected to average about $2,200 per student and cover programs lasting eight to 15 weeks.

To be included, Colorado programs must be accredited, have a documented history in the state, and help graduates earn a higher income. Certificate programs must also have a high completion and job placement rate.

DeLung said the early enrollment results and groundwork required to connect residents with Commerce City Promise could help officials create and tailor certificate programs that are eligible for Workforce Pell.

It’s unclear how many Community College of Aurora programs will be eligible. Some programs are too short to meet federal standards, DeLung said. But their results can help the college understand what works, he said.

The Pell programs are expected to undergo regular review and approval.

“It’s high stakes, and you don’t want to fall out of compliance,” he said.

The Aurora college is also collecting data about whether Commerce City Promise students have found jobs after graduating. The school is building a process to track job placement, a spokeswoman said.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.