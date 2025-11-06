Parents Ben Boyter and Carrie Gaudio in Tallahassee, Florida, studied the enrollment situation at schools carefully before enrolling their son Ross. They didn't want to place him a school that would end up getting closed due to budget woes. "It’s a real bummer that you have to consider that," Gaudio said, "that you can’t just consider, ‘Are these people kind? Is my kid comfortable here? Do we feel safe here?’”

This story was produced by The Hechinger Report and is republished with permission. Sign up for the Hechinger newsletter.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As principal of Hartsfield Elementary School in the Leon County School District, John Olson is not just the lead educator, but in this era of fast-expanding school choice, also its chief salesperson.

He works to drum up enrollment by speaking to parent and church groups, offering private tours, and giving Hartsfield parents his cell phone number. He fields calls on nights, weekends, and holidays. With the building at just 61% capacity, Olson is frank about the hustle required: “Customer service is key.”

It’s no secret that many public schools are in a battle for students. As school started in Florida this August, large districts, including Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, and Orange, reported thousands fewer students, representing drops of more than 3% year over year. In Leon County, enrollment was down 8% from the end of last year.

Part of the issue is the decline in the number of school-age children, both here and across the country. But there’s also the growing popularity of school choice in Florida and elsewhere — and what that means for school budgets. Leon County’s leaders anticipate cutting about $6 million next year unless the state increases its budget, which could mean reduced services for students and even school closures.

Other Florida school districts are also trimming budgets, and some have closed schools. As districts scramble for students, some are hiring consulting firms to help recruit, and also trying to sell seats in existing classes to homeschoolers. There is also the instability of students frequently switching schools — and of new charter or voucher schools that open and then shut down, or never open at all as promised.

Two years after the Florida Legislature expanded eligibility for school vouchers to all students, regardless of family income, nearly 500,000 kids in the state now receive vouchers worth about $8,000 each to spend on private or home education, according to Step Up For Students, the nonprofit that administers the bulk of the scholarships.

And Florida’s Tax Credit Scholarship, created in 2001, allows corporations to make contributions to private school tuition. It’s the model for the new voucher-like federal tax-credit scholarship program passed this summer as part of Republicans’ “one big, beautiful bill.” The program, which will go into effect in 2027, lets individuals in participating states contribute up to $1,700 per year to help qualifying families pay for private school in exchange for a 1:1 tax credit.

“We are in that next phase of public education,” said Keith Jacobs of Step Up For Students, who recruits public school districts to offer up their services and classes on its educational marketplace. “Gone are the days when a government institution or your zoned neighborhood school had the authority to assign a child to that school.”

Related: Become a lifelong learner. Subscribe to Hechinger’s free weekly newsletter featuring the most important stories in education.

That’s a problem for Leon County Schools, which boasts a solid “B” rating from the state and five high schools in the top 20% of U.S. News’ national rankings. The district, located in the Florida Panhandle, serves a population of around 30,000 students, 44% of whom are Black, 43% white, and 6% Hispanic.

“There’s just not enough money to fund two parallel programs, one for public schools and one for private schools,” said Rocky Hanna, the Leon County Schools superintendent.

Rocky Hanna, the superintendent of Leon County Schools, is convinced that some state leaders “want public schools to fail.” (Laura Pappano for the Hechinger Report)

Losing students, districts market a la carte classes

Over the past few years, the Legislature has increased state and local funding for charter schools and created new rules to encourage more to open. (Charter schools are public schools that are independently operated; the Trump administration recently announced a $60 million increase in charter school funding this year, along with additional competitive grants.)

But vouchers are the big disrupter. The nonprofit Florida Policy Institute projects annual voucher spending in Florida will hit $5 billion this year. In Leon County, money redirected from district school budgets to vouchers has ballooned from $3.2 million in 2020-21 to nearly $38 million this academic year, according to state and district figures. Enrollment in local charter schools has also ticked up, as has state per-pupil money directed to them, from $12 million to $15 million over that time.

Leaders of “Continuously High Performing Schools” receive certificates acknowledging their success at the start of a Leon County School Board meeting in late August 2025. (Laura Pappano for the Hechinger Report)

As a mark of how the landscape is shifting, Step Up For Students is now helping districts market in-person classes to homeschoolers on the group’s Amazon-like marketplace to fill seats and capture some money. Jacobs said Osceola County put its entire K-12 course catalog on the site. A year of math at a Miami elementary school? It’s $1,028.16. And just $514.08 for science, writing, or P.E.

“A student can come take a class for nine weeks, for a semester, for a year,” said Jacobs, adding that 30 districts have signed on. They are thinking, he said, “if we can’t have them full-time, we have them part-time.”

Leon County is considering signing on, said Hanna, “to basically offer our courses a la carte.” It could be a recruitment tool, said Marcus Nicolas, vice chair of the county’s school board: “If we give them an opportunity to sniff the culture of the school and they like it, it could potentially bring that kid back full-time.”

Related: The new federal tax-credit scholarship program: 10 things to know

Because of his shrinking budget, Hanna is looking at cuts to IT, athletics, arts, counselors, social workers, and special tutors for struggling students, along with exploring school closings or consolidations.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna graduated from Leon High, as did his grandmother and his father, as memorialized in a photo montage in his Tallahassee office. (Laura Pappano for the Hechinger Report)

Another challenge: With more school options, a growing number of students are leaving charters or private schools and enrolling in the district mid-year. Yet state allocations are based on October and February enrollment counts.

Last year, 2,513 students — about 8% of Leon County’s district enrollment — entered after February. “Those are 2,500 students we don’t receive any money for,” Hanna said at an August school board meeting.

Public schools do a lot well, but have been slow to share that, said Nicolas. “We got lazy, and we got complacent, and we took for granted that people would choose us because we’re the neighborhood school,” he said.

Private schools have limited oversight under state law

Even as more parents choose private voucher schools, it’s not necessarily easy for them to determine if those schools are performing well.

Although Florida State University evaluates the state’s Tax Credit Scholarship program, its report lags by about two years. It includes an appendix with voucher schools’ test scores, but there is no consequence for low performance. And scores cannot be compared, because even though schools must test students in grades 3 to 10, the schools pick which test to give.

The result, said Carolyn Herrington, director of the Education Policy Center at Florida State University, who has written some of the evaluation reports, is that “the only real metric here is parent satisfaction,” which she said “is not sufficient.”

Related: Florida just expanded school vouchers — again. What does that really mean?

Parents can also find themselves in situations where their children’s school suddenly closes.

That’s what happened last year to Kenia Martinez. Since the fall of 2022, her two sons had attended a charter school run by Charter Schools USA, among the largest for-profit charter operators in the state. Last spring, she learned from a teacher that the school, Renaissance Academy, was shutting down.

Previously named Governor’s Charter Academy, Renaissance recently received a “D” grade, and its enrollment fell from 420 students in 2020-21 to 220 last year. It also ran deficits, with a negative net position of $1.9 million at the end of the 2023-24 school year, according to the most recent state audit report. It closed last May.

The school building was to re-open as Tallahassee Preparatory Academy — a private school — which was advertised on its website as a STEM school for “advanced learners” that would charge a fee, ranging from $1,500 to $3,200, in addition to the money paid through a voucher.

The school was to be run not by Charter Schools USA but by Discovery Science Schools, which operates several STEM charter schools in the state. The deal revealed a possible exit strategy for faltering charters: conversion to a private voucher school that gets state money, but without the requirement of state tests, grades or certified teachers — in other words, without accountability.

Yet as this school year began, the building remained dark. The parking lot was vacant. There was no response to the doorbell, or to emails or phone calls made to the contact information on the new school’s website. Discovery Science Schools’ phone number and email were not in service, and emails to founder Yalcin Akin and board president David Fortna went unanswered.

A Charter Schools USA spokesperson, Colleen Reynolds, wrote in an email that “CUSA is not involved with the building located where the former Renaissance Academy Building stands” and did not provide additional clarification on why state audit reports indicate otherwise.

The Leon County School Board fiercely debated whether to sue Charter Schools USA for access to the building and its contents, which had been funded with taxpayer dollars. But school board members dropped the idea after learning that the building had a large lien, the result of how financing was crafted through Red Apple Development, the real estate arm of Charter Schools USA. Hanna was frustrated that for-profit companies benefited from taxpayer dollars — but still owned the assets.

Families move from charter schools to private schools

When Renaissance announced it was closing, a friend of Martinez’s suggested her family apply for vouchers, which covered the full cost of attendance for her two sons at the Avant Schools of Excellence, a private Christian school with campuses in Tallahassee and Florida City.

Donald Ravenell, co-founder with his wife of Avant Schools of Excellence, a private Christian school that takes vouchers, said enrollment at the Tallahassee campus has more than tripled since it opened three years ago. (Laura Pappano for the Hechinger Report)

The school takes vouchers (along with a school scholarship) as full payment, although its website lists tuition and fees at $22,775 per year. Martinez liked that the school is Christian, and small. None of their friends from Renaissance Academy are there. Martinez drives them 30 minutes each way, every day.

Related: Inside Florida’s ‘underground lab’ for far-right education policies

The Tallahassee building that houses Avant was previously home to at least two charter schools. One lasted a month. Since the campus opened three years ago, said Donald Ravenell, who co-founded Avant with his wife, enrollment has jumped from 55 to 175.

Ravenell, who on a recent weekday wore a red and blue tie (school colors are red, white, and blue), attributed the school’s success to a focus on faith — “We talk about God all the time” — and the aim of preparing each student to be “a successful citizen and person.”

Like Olson at Hartsfield, he well understands this is a competitive marketplace. He wants his school to be known for offering a quality product, which he underscored by drawing a comparison to fried chicken.

“I have nothing against Chester’s Chicken,” said Ravenell, referring to the quick-service chain sold in gas stations and rest stops. But he expects Avant to reach for more: “We want to be Chick-fil-A.”

Contact editor Caroline Preston at 212-870-8965, via Signal at CarolineP.83 or on email at preston@hechingerreport.org.

This story about school vouchers was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechinger newsletter.