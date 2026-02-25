Los Angeles Superintendent Alberto Carvalho speaks at a press conference in October about how the district is supporting students and families during the federal government shutdown. The FBI raided Carvalho's home and offices Wednesday.

The FBI executed search warrants at the home and offices of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Wednesday.

Carvalho has led the nation’s second largest school district since February 2022. He previously served 14 years as superintendent of the Miami-Dade County School District in Florida. Carvalho has been an outspoken defender of undocumented students and at one point was an unauthorized immigrant himself.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the district is aware of the searches and cooperating with the investigation.

Late Wednesday, the Los Angeles Unified school board issued its own statement seeking to reassure families that learning will not be interrupted.

“The LAUSD Board of Education understands that today’s news has raised questions across our school communities,” the statement said. “The Board’s priority remains ensuring that our students, families, and employees experience a safe and welcoming learning environment.

“Teaching and learning continue across our schools. Los Angeles Unified continues to stay focused on our responsibility to serve students and our families.”

Here’s what we know so far:

Federal officials are not saying anything about what they’re looking for or whether Carvalho is suspected of wrongdoing. The Los Angeles Times reported that search warrants were carried out at both Carvalho’s home in the San Pedro neighborhood of Los Angeles and at LAUSD headquarters. The FBI also searched a home in Broward County, Florida, in relation to the same investigation, Miami public radio station WLRN reports. The affidavits that back up these search warrants are sealed, the FBI told local media outlets.

Under Carvalho’s leadership, Los Angeles Unified School District has ramped up protections for undocumented students in response to the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics. The district has expanded bus routes and virtual schooling options, conducted its own patrols around school sites, and helped families with legal assistance. Carvalho grew up very poor in Portugal and was homeless and undocumented as a young man. He has said his own experiences mean he can understand the fear that many immigrant students feel today.

The U.S. Department of Justice recently sought to join a private lawsuit challenging the Los Angeles district’s decades-old desegregation policies. The lawsuit filed in January by the 1776 Project Foundation alleges that a district policy of ensuring slightly smaller class sizes at most of its schools discriminates against students who attend schools with a higher percentage of white students.

The School Superintendents Association named Carvalho their Superintendent of the Year in 2014 when he was the head of the Miami school district, the nation’s fourth-largest. In 2018, then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio named Carvalho chancellor, only for Carvalho to turn down the job. He took the top job in Los Angeles in 2022.

The Miami district’s inspector general investigated a nonprofit started by Carvalho for soliciting a donation from a company that created a failed online learning platform. The investigation found no ‘actual’ wrongdoing, the Miami Herald reported in 2021, but the inspector general said the donation created an appearance of impropriety and should be returned.

