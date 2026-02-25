FBI raids Los Angeles Superintendent Alberto Carvalho’s home, offices: what we know so far

By 
Erica Meltzer
 | February 25, 2026, 9:20pm UTC  Updated: February 26, 2026, 4:46am UTC
A photograph of a man in a suit and tie speaking from a podium with people standing in the background.
Los Angeles Superintendent Alberto Carvalho speaks at a press conference in October about how the district is supporting students and families during the federal government shutdown. The FBI raided Carvalho's home and offices Wednesday. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The FBI executed search warrants at the home and offices of Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Wednesday.

Carvalho has led the nation’s second largest school district since February 2022. He previously served 14 years as superintendent of the Miami-Dade County School District in Florida. Carvalho has been an outspoken defender of undocumented students and at one point was an unauthorized immigrant himself.

A spokesperson said in a statement that the district is aware of the searches and cooperating with the investigation.

Late Wednesday, the Los Angeles Unified school board issued its own statement seeking to reassure families that learning will not be interrupted.

“The LAUSD Board of Education understands that today’s news has raised questions across our school communities,” the statement said. “The Board’s priority remains ensuring that our students, families, and employees experience a safe and welcoming learning environment.

“Teaching and learning continue across our schools. Los Angeles Unified continues to stay focused on our responsibility to serve students and our families.”

Here’s what we know so far:

  • Under Carvalho’s leadership, Los Angeles Unified School District has ramped up protections for undocumented students in response to the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration enforcement tactics. The district has expanded bus routes and virtual schooling options, conducted its own patrols around school sites, and helped families with legal assistance. Carvalho grew up very poor in Portugal and was homeless and undocumented as a young man. He has said his own experiences mean he can understand the fear that many immigrant students feel today.
  • The School Superintendents Association named Carvalho their Superintendent of the Year in 2014 when he was the head of the Miami school district, the nation’s fourth-largest. In 2018, then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio named Carvalho chancellor, only for Carvalho to turn down the job. He took the top job in Los Angeles in 2022.
  • The Miami district’s inspector general investigated a nonprofit started by Carvalho for soliciting a donation from a company that created a failed online learning platform. The investigation found no ‘actual’ wrongdoing, the Miami Herald reported in 2021, but the inspector general said the donation created an appearance of impropriety and should be returned.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with a statement from the LAUSD board, as well as additional information about LAUSD’s AI chatbot for students and the search of a home in Florida.

Erica Meltzer is Chalkbeat’s national editor covering education policy and politics. Contact Erica at emeltzer@chalkbeat.org.

