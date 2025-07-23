Tricia Noyola speaks to graduating Rocky Mountain Prep seniors during a ceremony at the Denver Coliseum in May. Rocky Mountain Prep announced Wednesday that Noyola has resigned as CEO of the charter school network.

Sign up for Chalkbeat Colorado’s free daily newsletter to get the latest reporting from us, plus curated news from other Colorado outlets, delivered to your inbox.

Denver-based charter school network Rocky Mountain Prep announced Wednesday that CEO Tricia Noyola has resigned.

“The board respects Ms. Noyola’s decision to step down and appreciates her commitment to ensuring a smooth transition,” an announcement on the charter network’s website said, referencing the Rocky Mountain Prep board of directors.

Noyola did not respond to a request for comment. In the announcement, she said that Rocky Mountain Prep’s future “remains bright.”

“This network is filled with mission-driven, unstoppable leaders who will continue to carry our vision forward,” Noyola said. “I’ll be cheering from the sidelines and ready to celebrate the wins, carrying everything I’ve learned here into the next chapter of my life and leadership.”

We're on a need-to-know basis. Every weekday morning, Chalkbeat Colorado is bringing thousands of subscribers the news on public schools and education policy that they need to start their day. Sign up for our free newsletter to join them. Email (required) Sign Me Up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Notice and European users agree to the data transfer policy. You may also receive occasional messages from sponsors.

Rocky Mountain Prep serves more than 5,000 students in preschool through 12th grade at 11 schools in Denver and one in Aurora. The network is the second largest in Denver after DSST.

Noyola was hired as CEO in 2021 following the departure of Rocky Mountain Prep’s founder, James Cryan. In 2022, Rocky Mountain Prep announced that it would merge with another Denver-based charter network, STRIVE Prep, the following year.

The merger posed some challenges, including high staff turnover. Some of the departing staff criticized Noyola’s leadership style. Board members praised her. Noyola told Chalkbeat in 2023 that “I may be demanding, but I always strive to be fair.”

In the announcement about her departure, Pat Donovan, chair of the Rocky Mountain Prep board, thanked Noyola for her service.

“Tricia’s leadership has positioned us well for the future, and Rocky Mountain Prep has never been stronger – financially, academically and culturally,” said Donovan, who is president of the advocacy organization Denver Families for Public Schools.

Donovan declined Wednesday to comment further.

Rocky Mountain Prep will name an interim CEO while it conducts a nationwide search for its next leader, according to the announcement.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.