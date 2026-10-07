Denver Public SchoolsColorado Votes 2026

Voter guide 2026: Denver Public Schools Ballot Issue 4A would pay for employee raises, career education

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | October 7, 2026, 9:22pm UTC
Three young students pose for a photograph while an adult makes a photo with their phone outside of a school building.
A family arrives at Denver's Charles M. Schenck Community School for the first day of school in August. Denver voters will be asked on Nov. 3 to approve a $44 million tax increase to benefit the city's public schools. (Jimena Peck for Chalkbeat)

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A $44 million tax increase to benefit Denver Public Schools is on Denver’s ballot this November.

Ballot Issue 4A is what’s known as a mill levy override, which is a property tax increase to pay for educational programming. Denver voters last passed a mill levy override in 2020 for $32 million.

How would the money from Ballot Issue 4A be spent?

The $44 million would be split like this:

  • $25.8 million for employee raises. Full-time DPS employees would get a $1,750 raise. Part-time employees would get a prorated amount. The flat $1,750 would mean lower paid employees — such as bus drivers, custodians, and food service workers — would get a larger percentage raise than higher paid ones, such as teachers and principals.
  • $4 million for career and technical education. Denver voters passed a bond in 2024 that included $51 million to build career and technical education classrooms. The $4 million would pay for programming, equipment, and transportation for those classes.
  • $2.9 million to expand student mental health support.
  • $2 million for special education services.
  • $9.3 million for the district’s charter schools. State law requires that school districts share mill levy override revenue with district charter schools, which are publicly funded but independently run by nonprofit organizations.

What would Ballot Issue 4A cost taxpayers?

Property taxes would increase by $11.50 for every $100,000 of a home’s value. That would equal about $72 per year for a home valued at $624,800, the median home price in the city.

What do supporters say about Ballot Issue 4A?

Proponents say Denver Public Schools needs the money to support students and teachers at a time when the school district is facing serious funding pressures.

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DPS is the state’s largest district, with about 89,000 students. But it’s experiencing declining enrollment, largely due to lower birth rates and high housing prices that push families out of the city. Because Colorado funds its school districts per student, fewer kids means fewer dollars.

The rising costs of employee health insurance and utilities are also causing financial strain for the district, and an increase in the number of students needing special education services means DPS is spending more to support them, officials said.

What do opponents say about Ballot Issue 4A?

No opponents submitted written comments for Denver’s ballot guide. But a Denver Post editorial recently urged voters to reject the measure due to infighting on the school board.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

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