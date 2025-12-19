Beyond High School: The end of SAVE

A proposed settlement reached last week to end SAVE is just one of several steps the Trump administration has taken to reshape federal student loan repayment programs.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Education reached a proposed settlement in a lawsuit brought by Republican state attorneys general to end the Saving on a Valuable Education student loan repayment plan.

The plan, better known as SAVE, offered a flexible, income-driven repayment plan and quicker loan forgiveness. Some of the about 7.6 million borrowers enrolled paid as little as $0 a month.

Republican state attorneys general argued that the plan would saddle taxpayers with borrowers’ obligations. The federal government backs student loans with the expectation that it will recoup a portion of the money plus interest from borrowers. The Trump administration has also repeatedly questioned the SAVE plan’s legality.

As part of the settlement, the Trump administration said it will stop enrolling new borrowers in the plan, deny any pending applications, and move all SAVE borrowers into different repayment plans.

For those borrowers, this means the Education Department will begin sending notifications in the coming weeks. Officials also said borrowers will have a limited time to choose a new repayment plan.

Those options include fixed repayment plans that calculate how much a borrower owes, their interest rate, and repayment timeline, as well as income-based repayment plans that calculate how much borrowers earn and can afford to pay each month.

The settlement is just one of several steps the Trump administration and Congress have taken to reshape federal student loan programs. Before the settlement, lawmakers planned to phase out the SAVE plan.

Other changes include the creation of the new Repayment Assistance Plan, or RAP, which would extend the timeline to get student loan forgiveness up to 30 years. National advocacy groups have panned the plan as potentially more expensive for some borrowers.

