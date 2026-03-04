A student walks to class on campus at Metropolitan State University of Denver in November 2021. The university is one of a handful of schools identified for consolidation in the Common Sense Institute's report.

Could consolidating Colorado’s public colleges and universities save the state money? A new report from the Common Sense Institute, a nonpartisan research organization that focuses on free market and economic policies, says yes.

The January analysis says Colorado would save about $25 million a year by consolidating some of its public colleges. States such as Utah have realized cost savings by merging schools that offer two- and four-year degrees, the report says. These dual-mission institutions require 30% less taxpayer funding per student, according to the report.

Colorado already has several dual-mission institutions, including Colorado Mountain College, Adams State University, and Colorado Mesa University.

The report says some other colleges that are not dual mission operate near or alongside each other, such as the three colleges on Denver’s Auraria Campus. It identifies the three schools at Auraria and two in Pueblo as potential candidates for consolidation.

The analysis says those five schools spend a total of about $5.3 million on executive salaries. Consolidation into two schools — one in Denver and one in Pueblo — would bring down salary costs by about $1.7 million.

The report arrives at a time when private college mergers are increasing nationwide, and states face mounting financial pressures that could limit investment in public higher education. Although Colorado has increased higher education funding in recent years, it has also faced significant budget challenges.

A separate analysis from the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association suggests mergers can help institutions respond to changing political and economic conditions. While older case studies indicate consolidations can maintain educational quality, the report suggests also considering the impact on students.

“It is important to measure how a college merger might affect college access and success either through the elimination or expansion of academic programs, and through changes to staffing and student support services,” the report says.

