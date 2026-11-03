Colorado Votes 2026Higher EducationCampaigns and elections

Democrats jump to an early lead in University of Colorado Board of Regents 2026 election

By 
Jason Gonzales
 | November 3, 2026, 9:28pm UTC  Updated: November 4, 2026, 3:13am UTC
A brick building with rows of windows.
Three seats are up for election on the University of Colorado Board of Regents. (Jason Gonzales / Chalkbeat)

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Democrats vying for the University of Colorado Board of Regents in all three congressional districts had an early lead as election results started coming in on Tuesday night.

Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District is up for grabs after Democrat Callie Rennison announced last year she won’t run for reelection. Colorado’s 6th and 7th district races feature Democratic Party incumbents.

Democrats currently have a 5-4 majority control of the board, which creates policy and makes funding decisions that govern CU Boulder, CU Denver, CU Colorado Springs, and the state’s medical campus CU Anschutz.

A Democratic sweep would maintain the party’s control of the board.

Check back here for more election results updates.

Jason Gonzales is a reporter covering higher education and the Colorado legislature. Chalkbeat Colorado partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage. Contact Jason at jgonzales@chalkbeat.org.

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