The State Board of Education sets standards for what students should learn and what schools should teach, among other duties. Three seats on the partisan board are up for election on Nov. 3.

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Democrats were leading over Republicans in early returns Tuesday for three open seats on the Colorado State Board of Education. If the results hold, Democrats could strengthen their majority on the partisan nine-member board.

All three races — for seats representing Congressional Districts 1, 3, and 7 — feature incumbents. Democrat Lisa Escárcega, who represents District 1, and Democrat Karla Esser, who represents District 7, had healthy leads over their challengers as of 7 p.m.

In District 3, challenger Barb Clementi, a Democrat, had a very slim lead — just 197 votes — over Republican incumbent Sherri M. Wright.

The State Board of Education sets statewide rules, holds schools and school districts accountable for student test scores, hears appeals when school districts reject charter school applications, and sets standards for what students should learn and what schools should teach.

Board members are elected for six-year terms. They do not earn a salary.

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This is a developing story and will be updated.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.