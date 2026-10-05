School boardsPolitics & Policy

A judge said this Colorado school board picked a member in secret. Now there will be a do-over.

By 
Ann Schimke
 | October 5, 2026, 6:40pm UTC
A photograph of a brick building on a sunny day.
The school board in Pueblo District 70 will discuss the process for reappointing a fifth school board member, in response to two recent court decisions. (Rebecca Slezak for Chalkbeat)

Did you know search engines like Google are changing the way you see news? Keep Chalkbeat’s valuable education coverage at the top of your feeds by clicking here and checking the box next to our name.

Nearly eight months after appointing a new board member to a vacant seat, a southern Colorado school board must redo the pick to comply with two court decisions in a case over open meetings law violations.

The Pueblo School District 70 school board, which has been awash in controversy after last year allowing a “public Christian school” to open within its boundaries, will discuss the process for selecting a fifth member at Tuesday’s meeting, according to the agenda.

A district court judge in August ruled the appointment of Susie Carnes, who had been serving as the board’s fifth member since February, invalid because it wasn’t done publicly. The school board appealed, but in late September a three-judge state appeals court panel declined to pause the ruling while the appeal moves forward.

The school board’s do-over pick could change the board’s leanings and the trajectory of district decision-making. Carnes, who was part of a 3-2 conservative majority, could again be selected. But if a different candidate fills the seat, it’s possible the board could drop the open meetings lawsuit appeal.

The lawsuit was brought by three school board candidates who were not selected during the February appointment process. Besides its own legal costs, the district may have to pay the plaintiffs’ attorney fees — nearly $75,000 as of Sept. 1, according to court records.

The court rulings and the mandate to reappoint a fifth member represent a rebuttal to School Board President Ann Bennett, who appointed Carnes to the vacant seat via email in February. She did so six days after breaking quorum at a board meeting when she faced the possibility that a board candidate she didn’t support could be appointed. She left the meeting unannounced, which prevented an appointment from happening then.

Under state law, school board presidents can appoint a member if the board can’t agree on a candidate after 60 days. Before the Pueblo 70 board member became ill, the board had deadlocked on picking a candidate in numerous 2-2 votes.

But Pueblo District Court Judge Michelle Chostner in her August ruling said Bennett’s appointment of Carnes broke the law because it was done over email with no public notice.

“The appointment was done in secret: precisely the type of formal action the (Colorado Open Meetings Law) prohibits,” Chostner wrote.

Carnes’ photo and bio is no longer on the district’s school board web page.

Ann Schimke is a senior reporter at Chalkbeat. Contact Ann at aschimke@chalkbeat.org.

The Latest
Illinoisans can suggest what to fund in next year’s education budget. Many have the same priorities.

The Illinois State Board of Education is holding three sessions to collect public feedback on what education initiatives people want to see funded next year.

By 
Makiya Seminera
 | October 5
In a race to secure a majority on Chicago’s school board, super PACs ramp up their spending

With just a month left before Election Day, most of Chicago’s major education special interests are pumping money into ads and texts to promote their preferred candidates or cut down opponents.

By 
Mila Koumpilova
and
Reema Amin
 | October 5
IPS is pushing to renegotiate its Innovation Network agreements with schools. Here's what that means.

The district stressed that it will not end or interrupt those deals this school year and wants to continue the partnerships, but at the actual cost of the services IPS provides.

By 
Aleksandra Appleton
 | October 5
La Raza: Lo que las familias latinas deben saber antes de votar en la elección de la Junta de Educación de Chicago

Experta de UIC señala que el 3 de noviembre se votará entre “la agenda de Trump y los billonarios” y “una visión progresista" que prioriza a las comunidades

By 
Ashley Quincin, La Raza
 | October 5
Mamdani administration will issue childcare vouchers to 10,000 NYC children on waitlist

It’s the first time New York City has enrolled from the waitlist in more than a year. But the expansion still leaves roughly 20,000 children on the waitlist.

By 
Michael Elsen-Rooney
 | October 5
Judge signals Memphis schools takeover could move forward within days

A federal judge indicated Monday that he plans to lift the block on the state-appointed oversight board once it says it is ready to begin work.

By 
Bri Hatch
 | October 5