Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro declares victory during a speech at an election-night event at the Penn Harris Hotel Harrisburg on Nov. 3, 2026 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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Pennsylvania’s legislature will no longer be divided.

Tuesday night’s Democratic midterm election sweep handed the party control of the swing state’s governorship and both chambers of the General Assembly, which could mean significant changes ahead for statewide education policy.

For the first time in more than three decades, Pennsylvania will have a governing trifecta. Gov. Josh Shapiro coasted to reelection, Democrats expanded their majority in the state House, and gained control of the state Senate for the first time since 1993.

Public school advocates hope the Democratic takeover will accelerate school funding efforts that Republican lawmakers had mostly resisted.

Laura Boyce, executive director of the Pennsylvania chapter of the advocacy group Teach Plus, said Wednesday she spoke with lawmakers before and after the election. Their top education issues in the next legislative session will likely be increasing school funding, adding money for literacy programs, and tackling school construction and renovation, according to Boyce.

“The divided government excuse for not doing things to help to improve student opportunity in Pennsylvania has been eliminated,” Boyce said.

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Meanwhile in Philly, officials want more state funding for the city.

“This shift will help us move our priorities forward and deliver on the issues that matter most to Philadelphians, including education,” Philadelphia City Council Majority Leader Katherine Gilmore Richardson said in a Wednesday statement.

But more money for schools isn’t guaranteed. In 2023, a Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court judge ruled that the state’s school funding system was unconstitutional. Every year since, the state budget has increased K-12 public school spending, but advocates say districts are still owed an estimated $3.3 billion.

Republicans have opposed the funding formula, which targets spending to the poorest districts, preferring to push for expanded school choice and voucher programs instead.

“Public education is always on the ballot in Pennsylvania, and yesterday voters made clear what they want from Harrisburg,” the PA Schools Work coalition of advocates, parents, and pro-public education organizations said in a statement. “The message from Pennsylvanians is simple: finish the job and fully fund our schools.”

Still, a blue tsunami in Harrisburg doesn’t necessarily mean Philly schools’ multimillion-dollar budget deficit will be closed overnight. Enrollment continues to fall, and the district’s controversial $3 billion plan to close 17 schools has drawn the ire of City Council and several Democratic state lawmakers.

“Achieving our policy priorities — which include increasing the minimum wage and fast-tracking adequacy funding to the School District of Philadelphia — is by no means guaranteed,” Philadelphia Federation of Teachers President Arthur Steinberg said in a Wednesday statement.

Supporters of the federal government’s education tax-credit scholarship program also say they see Shapiro’s reelection as an opportunity to expand school choice funding. Without the pressure of an election looming, Shapiro and other Democratic governors could be more willing to opt in. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul won her race handily Tuesday night after she embraced the Trump-backed education tax credit.

Governors have until Jan. 1, 2027 to opt in.

“Gov. Shapiro has shown that Democrats can invest in public schools and stand with families who want more options at the same time, and we’re proud to keep working with him for Pennsylvania’s students,” Jorge Elorza, CEO of Democrats for Education Reform, said in a statement.

Pennsylvania’s new legislative session begins next year. Members will be sworn in on Jan. 5.

This story has been updated to include comments from Laura Boyce of Teach Plus.

Carly Sitrin is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Philadelphia. Contact Carly at csitrin@chalkbeat.org.