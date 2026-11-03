Denver Public SchoolsColorado Votes 2026

Early returns: Denver Ballot Issue 4A tax increase to benefit DPS seems on track to pass

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 3, 2026, 5:34pm UTC  Updated: November 4, 2026, 2:25am UTC
An adult walks a young student wearing a backpack on a colorful playground outside toward a school building.
A family arrives at Charles M. Schenck Community School for the first day of school in August. A mill levy override on the Nov. 3 ballot to benefit Denver Public Schools would raise $44 million, including for employee pay increases. (Jimena Peck for Chalkbeat)

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A $44 million tax increase to benefit Denver Public Schools appeared headed for victory, according to early returns Tuesday, continuing a yearslong trend of Denver voters pledging tax dollars to support the city’s public schools.

If Ballot Issue 4A passes, every full-time Denver Public Schools employee will get a $1,750 raise. Part-time employees will get a prorated amount. The flat dollar amount means that lower paid employees, such as custodians and bus drivers, will get a larger percentage raise than higher paid employees, such as teachers and principals.

Ballot Issue 4A will also fund more career and technical education classes for students, and expanded mental health and special education services.

A proportional share of the money, about $9.3 million, will go toward the school district’s publicly funded but independently run charter schools, per state law.

Ballot Issue 4A is what’s known as a mill levy override, and it’s a common way for school districts to supplement state funding. Denver voters last passed one in 2020 for $32 million.

If 4A passes, property taxes will increase by $11.50 for every $100,000 of a home’s value. That’s about $72 per year for a home valued at $624,800, the median home price in the city. The mill levy override will not expire. It will continue in perpetuity.

Denver Public Schools officials say the district needs the money to support students and teachers at a time when it faces serious funding pressures due to declining enrollment and other factors. Critics say infighting on the elected school board should give voters pause.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

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