Jeffco Public SchoolsColorado Votes 2026

Jeffco Public Schools Ballot Issues 5A and 5B failing, preliminary election results show

By 
Melanie Asmar
 | November 3, 2026, 5:35pm UTC  Updated: November 4, 2026, 6:48am UTC
A group of students sits on the floor looking at their teacher. There’s a presentation projected on the wall. One girl has her hand raised as the teacher speaks to the class.
Second graders start their day at Deane Elementary School in Lakewood in August 2022. Part of the revenue from a pair of mill levy overrides on the Nov. 3 ballot to benefit Jeffco Public Schools would go toward teacher pay increases. (RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post)

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A pair of tax increases that would raise a combined $133 million for Jeffco Public Schools appeared to be failing by a slim margin, according to election results late Tuesday.

Ballot Issue 5A would raise $73 million. Most of the money would fund already-promised and future pay increases for teachers, principals, and school support staff. It would also fund more career and technical education classes for students.

Ballot Issue 5B would raise $60 million for building maintenance projects, such as repairing parking lots, replacing leaky roofs, and improving school security systems.

A proportional share of the money — $8.5 million of 5A and $7 million of 5B — would go toward the school district’s publicly funded but independently run charter schools, per state law.

Ballot Issues 5A and 5B are what’s known as mill levy overrides, a common way for districts to supplement state funding. Jefferson County voters last passed one in 2018 for $33 million.

If 5A and 5B pass, property taxes would increase by about $42 per year on every $100,000 of a home’s value. For a $650,000 home, that would amount to $273 per year. The mill levy overrides would not expire. They would continue in perpetuity.

Jeffco Public Schools officials say the district faces financial pressure due to declining enrollment, and it needs the money to stave off budget cuts and school closures. Opponents say taxes are high enough, and that fewer students means the district needs less money.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

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